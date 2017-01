Several hurt in West Demerara road accident

Several persons were late Saturday night injured in a vehicular accident at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara, according to sources.

They were rushed to the nearby West Demerara Regional Hospital at Best, West Coast Demerara.

Details are sketchy, but one eyewitness said it appeared the vehicles collided.

Several persons were seen lying on the road awaiting assistance to be taken for medical attention.