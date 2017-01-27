Pensioner get 3 years prison for causing death by dangerous driving

58-year-old pensioner Andrew Alder was today sentenced by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to threes years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving.

Alder was instructed earlier this month to build his court defense since the case against him had been well-established.

The chief magistrate ruled today the court was satisfied Alder drove his vehicle in a manner which fell below a competent and careful driver.

In March last at Houston Access Road, Alder drove motorcar PMM 3981 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Bissoon.

Alder, with crutches under both arms to support a leg injury, told the court at his last hearing that he was heading to the Timehri Airport to pick up his brother and sister when between the Meadow Bank and D’Aguiar Scheme, when Bissoon’s motorcycle collided with his vehicle.

He said the motorist swerved into his direction. Alder said a vehicle of Tactical Service Unit (TSU) ranks then pulled up instructing him to move his vehicle to the corner, to which he objected.

Alder said he was arrested and held for 72 hours and placed on $40,000 cash bail at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost.

He later was made to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station where he was put on the prisoner bench and informed Bissoon died while in treatment.