Youths arrested for armed robbery at West Coast Demerara

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery committed on a man and his wife at West Coast Demerara, police said.

Excavator operator, 24-year old Hanson Forde and his 40-year old mother, Dawn Martin, of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara told police that at about 8:20 Tuesday night four men, including two armed with handguns, invaded their home and robbed them.

They said the items stolen include several pieces of gold jewellery, two ounces of raw gold, two cellular phones and GYD$60,000.

Police said two .32 spent shells were retrieved from the scene and two suspects, both 19 years old, have been taken into custody and are assisting with the probe.