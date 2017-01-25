Trio remanded to prison for three armed-robberies in one day

Calvin Reid, Raymond Reid, and Leron Blaize were today remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for three armed robbery charges.

The first charge read that on March 24 last year at Arrow Mountaintop in the Cuyuni River, armed with a gun, they robbed Carlotta Harris of one yellow metal chain valued $50,000; a yellow metal ring valued $40,000; a yellow metal earring valued $30,000; and one cellphone valued $80,000.

The total value of $200,000.

The second charge read that also on March 24, 2016, they robbed Gavin Andrews of three pennyweights of raw gold valued $30,000, and one G-Shock watch valued $30,000.

A total value of $60,000.

The trio heard their third charge that on March 24, 2016, they robbed Caleb Trim of a stephen shotgun valued $150,000; 4 ounces and 5 pennyweights of raw gold valued $1.1million; a pair of long boots valued $4000; and one torch light.

A total value of $1.2M.

The trio pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

25-year-old Raymond Reid is a part-time gold miner from Salem Village, East Bank Essequibo.

Calvin Reid, 24 years, also originates from Salem Village while Leron Blaize, 27 years, told the court he spent the last three years in Venezuela.

Police prosecutor Inspector Neville Jeffers opposed bail for the trio considered the nature of the offense and the fact that a gun was used.

According to Jeffers, Calvin Reid was on remand in connection with a narcotics offense before his court appearance today and had to be brought from prison.

Blaize was also on remand charged with a similar offense as Calvin Reid.

Both the Reids were employed by one of the virtual complainants, Caleb Trim, during the time of the armed robbery.

Their matters will be transferred to the Kaikan Magistrates Court for March 21.