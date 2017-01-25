Known gunman ‘Mad Max’ gets 4 years, $60000 fine for illegal gun, ammo possession

Well-known gunman Rawle Franklin, 28-years-old of Plaisance on the East Coast of Demerara, was today ordered to pay a $60,000 fine and serve a 4 year concurrent sentence on two charges by city magistrate Judy Latchman.

Franklin, known as Mad Max, answered to charges of illegal possession of a gun and matching ammunition.

Police last year found the items in the possession of three men at East La Penitence, including Franklin.

The two other occupants were both 38-years-old at the time of the incident, and resided in North Ruimveldt and Sophia, respectively.

During the search, police said a .40 Smith and Wesson Pistol with 14 matching rounds were found in possession of one of the men, who had other criminal matters in his name including robbery under arms.

Franklin today pleaded not guilty before city magistrate Judy Latchman, but then changed his plea to guilty.

In 2015, Franklin was wanted for at least 20 gun-related crimes, and later turned himself into the Sparendaam Police Station.

He was then charged and remanded to prison. He also has an attempted murder charge in his name, and discharging a loaded firearm with intent to harm.