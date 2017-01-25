Guyanese taxi driver fined $15,000 for illegally entering Guyana

Timothy St Hill, a local taxi driver from Diamond Housing Scheme, was today fined $15,000 or two weeks in prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge against St Hill read between January 15, and January 16, 2017, he did not present himself to an immigration officer when he entered Guyana through Springlands, Berbice.

Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers said St Hill was arrested in connection with a robbery under arms allegation. While in custody, immigration checks were made which revealed he left Guyana on January 15 at Moleson Creek, Berbice using his passport but never presented himself to immigration when he returned to his home country.

St Hill told the court he lost his passport while in Suriname. He told the court he was taking his family back to French Guiana when he lost his passport. He did not report his passport stolen.

He complained he was not given a phone call to contact his lawyer, although he was held since Sunday. The Chief Magistrate explained the nature of his offense saying the passport belongs to the state of Guyana and should be reported if lost or damaged.

She made clear this information is printed on all Guyana passports.