Truck driver gets three years prison for causing teenage rugby player’s death in hit-and-run accident

City Magistrate Renita Singh today sentenced 41-year-old truck driver Greg Stewart to three years imprisonment for causing the death of 19-year-old Dustin Crawford in July 2015.

The July 2015 hit-and-run occurred along the Flour Mill Public Road on the East Bank of Demerara.

Stewart was also found guilty of failing to stop at the time of the accident, and also failure to render assistance to the teenage rugby player.

Stewart was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine on each of those two charges or serve an additional two weeks imprisonment.

The court heard Stewart drove motor lorry GJJ 7168 with trailer, TAA 2203, in a manner dangerous to the public which resulted in the death of Crawford.

On the day of the accident, according to police prosecutor Inspector Bharat Mangru, Stewart was driving when the trailer, attached to the lorry, hit Crawford.

Crawford’s body was reportedly flung into the air and came to rest on the road.

The court also heard Stewart continued to drive the vehicle, and one of the wheels ran over the victim’s head.

An eyewitness was able to identify the driver, despite the fact that Stewart escaped after the accident.

Stewart was later apprehended by liking after being positively identified by the eyewitness.