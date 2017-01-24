Homeless man remanded for breaking Bourda market stall, carting off $800,000 in groceries

A homeless man, Mark Angus, was today remanded to prison by city magistrate Leron Daly when he answered to the charge of breaking and entering a Bourda Market stall, and stealing some $863,000 in groceries.

The charge read against the homeless man was that between January 15 and January 16, 2016, he broke and entered the stall of Nadia Persaud, carting off five cases New Zealand cheddar cheese, seven cases Open County cheddar cheese, one orange E-Networks cable box among other items.

Angus pleaded guilty to the charge read against him, but told the magistrate he did not break the stall. After his explanation, the court changed his plea to not guilty.

Bail was refused by prosecution on grounds that Angus has no fixed place of residence. He will return to court on February 10.