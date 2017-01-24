Grocery store owner accused of stealing $16M in aeroplane parts granted $200,000 bail

Deon Griffith of North East La Penitence today came before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to a Charge that on July 3rd last year at Kitty Railway, he stole some $16M in aeroplane parts from Trisha Persaud.

Griffith, 40 years, made a passionate plea to be granted bail in the court, saying he is the breadwinner for his family.

The items were not recovered and the virtual complainant did not appear in Court today.

Griffith was granted bail at $200,000 on the condition he lodged his passport and reports regularly to the East La Penitence police station.

If he fails to comply, he will be arrested and remanded. Griffith has no prior charges or convictions.