Omar Shariff, wife charged for failure to provide documents to police

Former Presidency Ministry permanent secretary, Omar Sharif, and his reputed wife, Savitri Hardio, were today charged separately by city magistrate Fabayo Azore for refusing to provide named documents to Assistant Police Commissioner Sydney James.

The documents were requested as part of a production order. Both Sharif and his reputed wife pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor allowed bail on the condition that both Sharif and Hardio lodge their passports.

They were released on their own recognisance and ordered to report every other Monday to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Both matters will come up before magistrate Azore on the first day of February where both accused will make their defense statements.

Omar Shariff was fired from the post of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Presidency.

The ministry said his services have been terminated with effect December 31, 2016.

Sharif, the subject of a probe into alleged financial crimes by SOCU, has denied such allegations but conceded he has unsettled tax matters with the Guyana Revenue Authority in relation to the sale of phone credit.

On June 30, 2016, Shariff was sent on leave by Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, pending an investigation by SOCU and the Guyana Police Force.

Shariff, a one-time staunch supporter and member of the People’s Progressive Party up to the time it lost power in the May 2015 general elections, appeared briefly in the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.