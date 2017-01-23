Case established against Police Sargeant Lindo in MFK boss murder conspiracy

City Magistrate Judy Latchman ruled today a prima facie case has been established against police sergeant Leon Lindo into the conspiracy to commit murder against deceased MFK boss, Mohamed F. Khan.

Lindo was accused, at the Criminal Investigations Department, of conspiring with Lennox ‘Two Colours’ Wayne to murder Khan, a popular businessman, between July 10 and July 18, 2014.

Lindo’s first court appearance was May 2015. At the time of the commencement of the preliminary inquiry into the allegation, Lindo resided at Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara.

Wayne, the whistle-blower against Lindo, is now an inmate at the Georgetown Prisons.

Today, police prosecutor Inspector Bharat Mangru said an essential element in the prosecution’s case was a meeting of the minds between Lindo and main witness, Wayne.

Mangru recalled evidence provided by Wayne who testified that Lindo met him at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), where Lindo asked Wayne if he had ever killed anyone.

Wayne testified he was provided with a firearm and ammunition, and later described to the Court how he and Lindo followed the deceased businessman around the city from his home.

Wayne testified further that on the evening of July 9, 2014, he shot MFK under Police Sergeant Lindo’s instructions. The police prosecutor maintained Wayne’s statement was never discredit during cross-examination.

Lindo told the court today he was innocent of the charge. He said Lennox Wayne is a notorious liar who is annoyed with him because of the present murder charge he faces. No witnesses were called today as Lindo was instructed to build his defense.

Lindo’s trial commences at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes. Lindo will continue under the terms of his initial bail which was set at $400,000.