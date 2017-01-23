Bollywood Club owner charged with trafficking Cuban female for sexual exploitation

Eladio Pereza, a Cuban national and owner of Bollywood Club in Providence, East Bank Demerara, was today charged for trafficking a female of Cuban nationality for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Pereza, 34 years, resides at Providence Public Road, EBD.

Ranks from the Counter-Trafficking In Persons Unit conducted two raids on Friday on the East and West Bank of Demerara at popular locations. Some eight victims were rescued.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard today that Pereza lived in Guyana for two years, is married to a Guyanese woman, and is the owner of the Bollywood Hotel and Club.

Pereza was provided a translator in the Court, and said he does not know about the charges against him.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which read he trafficked a Cuban female national for sexual exploitation between March 1, 2016, and January 20, 2017 at Bollywood Club.

Prosecution objected to bail based on the nature of the offense, and the fact that the accused is a foreign national.

The prosecutor was today prepared to move to trial with six witnesses lined up.

The virtual complainant is in protective custody.

The natter is adjourned until January 25 for trial.