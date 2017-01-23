15-year old boy allegedly rapes14-year old girl

A 15 year old fisher was Monday arraigned for the alleged rape of 14-year old female school drop-out and he was granted GYD$100,000 bail.

Guyanese laws prohibit the release of the names of persons allegedly involved in sexual offences in an effort to conceal the identity of the victim. In this case, both parties are also minors.

Police said the lad of Kilcoy Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice allegedly committed the offence on October 30, 2016.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer at the Albion Magistrates’ Court after he was charged with the offence. He was ordered to return to court on February 6, 2017,

Investigators said the boy visited the girl’s home and allegedly raped her in a bedroom of the dwelling where she resides with her guardian.

The guardian later learned that the lad had visited her home and the girl related what occurred.