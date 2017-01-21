Bus conductor held for mason’s murder

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Rawle Rodrigues, 43 years, a mason of Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

The incident occurred about 9:30 Friday night on Croal Street, in the vicinity of Demico House.

Police said enquiries disclosed that Rawle Rodrigues and two males had an altercation, when he was allegedly stabbed once to his chest by one of the men with an object. He was rushed to the GPHC and was pronounced dead on arrival.