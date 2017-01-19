Barry Dataram gets 4 years imprisonment, $60,000 fine for illegal ammo possession while wife freed

While charges have been dropped against reputed wife of convicted drug dealer Barry Dataram, Anjanie Boodnarine, Dataram will have to pay a $60,000 fine and service a concurrent prison sentence of 48 months.

The ruling was handed down today by city magistrate, Judy Latchman. Dataram is already serving a 60 months prison sentence for narcotics possession, for which the fresh sentence will run parallel.

Another sentence of 48 months was also handed to Dataram last year for an immigration offense. Both of Dataram’s prison times were handed down by magistrate Latchman last year.

Dataram and Anjanie were apprehended by the Surinamese authorities last year and handed over to Guyanese police.