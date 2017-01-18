Smart City Solutions to explore removing meters that may obstruct disabled

Smart City Solutions (SCS), the operators the parking meters in Georgetown, on Thursday has summoned a meeting with the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) to discuss concerns about the location of several meters virtually in the middle of a number of pavements.

SCS further hinted that it would be willing to consider removing those badly placed meters to ensure they do not obstruct disabled persons including the blind.

“SCS has spoken with and invited the NCD to meet with us and looks forward to holding a constructive discussion with the NCD to ensure that the placement of the meters conform to internationally accepted standards and practice while taking into account prevailing local conditions in order to minimize any impact on the free movement of persons with disabilities, in particular, persons who are blind. SCS is committed to doing so as soon as may be practicable for the NCD,” SCS said in a statement.

The meters are located on Water Street, Main Street, Robb Street and Avenue of the Republic.

The parking meter operator expressed veiled concerns that the NCD and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) opted to take their objections to the media instead of the company.

SCS said it seems than only a handful of the more than 100 already erected meters are the subject of concern to the NCD.

From the day that Smart City Solutions was contracted by the M&CC to implement a state-of-the-art, efficient street metered parking platform to address the growing traffic congestion in Georgetown, the company has always taken care to ensure adequate transparency and forthrightness with the public and the media. SCS has also continued to remain open to any and all constituencies that would like to discuss the project.