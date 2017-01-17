Port Kaituma man remanded for stabbing stepbrother over $5000 lightbill

Warren Welcome, 37 years, of Port Kaituma water front was today remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he answered to the charge that on January 15, while under alcohol influence, stabbed his stepbrother, Stephen Bell, to the neck over a $5000 light bill.

Welcome was not required to plea to the charge. He will remain on remand until February 7 when the matter will be transferred to the Mathew’s Ridge magistrates court.

The police prosecutor objected to bail citing the victim’s current state receiving treatment at the hospital.