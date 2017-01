Orville Roberts, an indigenous farmer from Aishalton, was today remanded to prison for the January 14 possession of a 16 guage shotgun, and one 12 guage cartridge without having a firearm license.

Roberts, 45 years old, plead not guilty to both charges before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. The police prosecutor said the case file is incomplete pending a ballistics test.

The matter will be transferred to the Lethem Magistrates Court for March 7.