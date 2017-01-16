Caricom Single Market and Economy training for Guyana’s secondary school teachers

Secondary school teachers in Guyana are set to be more knowledgeable about the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), the Guyana-based Caribbean Community (CARICOM) headquarters said Monday.

This is due to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat’s hosting of a two-day CSME training workshop from Tuesday, January 17 at the Church View International Hotel in Berbice.

Approximately 30 teachers will be attending the workshop which is funded under the European Union’s 10th European Development Fund CSME and Economic Integration Programme.

The official opening ceremony on Tuesday morning will be addressed by Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Neville Totaram and Senior Education Officer, Ms Carol Benn.

The workshop’s objective is to train teachers of first to third form students in how to stimulate interest in and encourage identification of career and skills development based on an understanding of the opportunities offered by the CSME. Education consultant, Dr. Heather Johnson, has been contracted by the Secretariat to develop and conduct the training session.

“Coming out of this activity and based on participant feedback, a training module will be finalized and it is anticipated that this will be a tool for teachers in CARICOM Member States,” the secretariat said in a statement.

A similar workshop was held successfully in Saint Lucia in December 2016 with approximately 25 secondary school teachers. It is hoped that this intervention will equip the next generation of CARICOM citizens to view the CSME as their preferred choice for employment and entrepreneurial activity.

CARICOM said this training workshop is part of a wider public education programme on the CSME as the Secretariat promotes the benefits of a single market and economy among member states.

Other activities undertaken under the 10th European Development Fund (EDF) include a series of private sector and rural community workshops, travel facilitation public sensitization sessions and tertiary student CSME field missions across participating member states.