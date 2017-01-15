Gold miner dies as a result of stabbing; suspect arrested

A pork-knocker (small gold miner) early Sunday died a short while after he was stabbed following an argument, and the suspected perpetrator has since been arrested, police said

Dead is 38-year old Robert ‘Bobby’ Perreira of Kumaka, Moruca, North West District.

Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram said the homicide stemmed from an argument during a drinking spree.

Investigations so far revealed that Perreira left the shop and was o his w ay home when he was subsequently attacked and stabbed to his right leg by another miner who lives at Rincon at about 2AM.

Budhram said police responded quickly and arrested the perpetrator a short distance from the crime scene. However, the murder weapon has not been recovered.

Perreira was taken to the nearby Kumaka hospital several minutes after the incident and he died at the health care institution.

A source close to Perreira’s aunt, meanwhile, said she went to the Kumaka Hospital complaining of high blood pressure but she experienced serious difficulty receiving urgent medical treatment.