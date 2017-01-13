Privilege night club manager fined $15,000 for overstaying time

Andre Nicholas Rodgeford, 40, who resides at Tower Suites, Main Street, and manages Privilege Night Club, was today ordered to pay a $15,000 fine by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for overstaying his time.

Andre, a Trinidad and Tobago national, plead guilty to the charge that between January 5 and January 9, 2017 he failed to comply with the conditions of his stay in Guyana.

The police prosecutor said Andre came to Guyana on May 17, 2016 through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, and was granted 6 months stay. He never applied for an extension.

Upon examination of the passport by the Chief Magistrate, it was found Andre had a valid July 5, 2016 stamp.

Andre, originally from Arouca in the twin island republic, told the court when he came to Guyana, he resided at the Pegasus Hotel and was later asked to manage the Privilege Night Club. He said his stay was supposed to be three months, but his employers granted him an extension.

The club privilege manager said he was supposed to obtain an extension, but after police investigation into an alleged shooting in or around the Night Club on Saturday, January 7, Andre’s passport was examined and, upon being released from questioning, he was reported to immigration and charged for overstaying.

He told the magistrate he was going to extend his six months on Monday. Chief Magistrate McLennan suggested he apply for the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) certificate.

Police are still investigating the shooting incident outside Tower Suites, Main Street, Georgetown. Police reports suggested a victim of the shooting was taken to a private hospital and he was treated for a “superficial injury.”

The Club’s staff had been implicated for allegedly tampering with the evidence after the night Club was vacated and cleaned forlllwing the incident.

A senior police officer said Tower Hotel staff were cooperating with crime sleuths and have agreed to provide video surveillance footage.

Tower Hotel, which includes Club Privilege, opened its doors to the public last year.