Cummings Lodge apartment complex fire dislocates numerous UG, CPCE students

At least 50 students from the University of Guyana, Cyril Potter College of Education and other educational institutions were Friday night dislocated by a fire at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

The 30-room apartment complex is located on Third Street, Cummings Lodge and is owned by Shanta Baldeo. No one was injured, but most students lost all of their personal belongings including study material.

Two fire tenders and one tanker responded to a report of a fire at about 9 PM. Up to about 10 PM the fire was still raging, apparently due to insufficient water supply.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but one of the students who was at the upper flat told reporters that he felt heat and saw smoke and raised an alarm.

Efforts were made to extinguish the fire, but occupants said the building was quickly engulfed in flames when electrical wires began burning.

The students attend UG, CPCE and the Rajiv Gandhi Medical School.