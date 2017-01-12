Woman, who received presidential pardon, back in court

Just one year after being pardoned by President David Granger, 26-year-old Tiffany Peters has found herself yet again before the court.

Peters, a former cashier attached to the Magistrates Court, today reappeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for stealing money from the court.

It is alleged that between January 12, 2012 and august 7, 2012, Peters stoke $1.1million from the Magistrate’s Court.

Peters resides at Garden of Eden, and was not required to plea to the charge.

Her attorney, Latchmie Rahamtat, told the court her client indeed was charged for a similar offense and was convicted.

The lawyer argued her client has since opened up her own business as a poultry farmer through the US Embassy’s Skills and Knowledge for Youth Employment (SKYE) programme.

Rahamat said Peters was seeking a police clearance when she visited the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, and was then told to appear in court on today’s date.

The prosecution did not object to bail being granted and the Chief Magistrate granted the defendant self-bail. Peters is expected to return to court on January 24.