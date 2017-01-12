Prisoner stabbed at Georgetown Magistrates Court, other prisoners silent

34-year-old Colvin Johnson known as ‘Gun-Butt’ was this morning stabbed in the prisoner holding cell of the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

Details are sketchy as prisoners in the cell remain silent on what transpired. The prisoner was reportedly stabbed to the side and beaten, suffering a broken nose.

Johnson, of East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, was charged and put on remand December last with the murder of East Ruimveldt resident, Paul Rodney.

Johnson was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital this morning.