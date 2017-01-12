Let Caribbean Court interpret law on GECOM chairperson, Jagdeo to President Granger

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is still awaiting word from the Presidency Ministry on a suggested meeting with President David Granger on the appointment of a GECOM chairperson, but Jagdeo said, should the meeting happen, he would put forward the Caribbean Court of Justice, headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, interpret the legislation.

Jagdeo said he is open to meeting with the President as soon as practicable, even this evening.

Jagdeo said he has been cautious about joining the public debate around the issue. “I thought some of the confusion and the noise surrounding this matter could have been avoided had we dealt with each other in a more professional manner,” Jagdeo told the press corps during the Opposition Leader’s first press conference.

Jagdeo said he learned of the President’s view via a recent media brunch without informing him about the list. “I thought that that was a political act,” Jagdeo said adding he could not address the issue until he received formal notification.

Jagdeo said upon examination of media stories and online comments, many people had created impressions in their mind about the issue.

The Opposition Leader, turning attention to the constitution, said there is uncertainty about whether the “fit and proper” provision in the constitution still stands.

He cited Article 161 (2) of the 1980 Constitution which he read that the elections commission chair shall be appointed by the President at his discretion, adding that the provision provides for judges as well as people who could be appointed as such.

He cited what he called a more updated version of the constitution which indicated the elections commission chair could be appointed from a list containing “any other fit and proper person.”

Jagdeo said the new constitution broadens the categories for appointment. “This is clear to me… so we have a different view that outside of people qualified to be appointed judges, others can be appointed to the post,” he added.

Jagdeo said practice would show that the President’s interpretation is correct. He cited former Opposition Leader Desmond Hoyte who submitted lists for GECOM chairs in 1994, 1997, and 2001, but these persons were not always judges or capable of being judges.

He noted if President Granger is correct then that would show the late Mr Hoyte, a senior counsel, did not understand the constitution. Jagdeo maintains his list, already submitted to the President, meets the necessary qualifications required for the position.

Jagdeo said he still needs clarity from the President on whether he is citing Guyana’s old constitution, or if there is some other reason for the rejection of his list of six nominees.

He said he sought a meeting from the President who could benefit from another legal view other than Attorney General, Basil Williams SC, whom he said has given wrong advice in the past.

The Opposition Leader said GECOM, an integral body in Guyana’s electoral system, cannot be left without a chairperson. He maintains he is still open to meeting with the President even though there is no indication this will happen.

Asked about the known open political affiliation of James Rose and Rhyaan Shah, who were included on his list, Jagdeo responded neither Shah nor Rose are members of the PPP and he has seen Shah being critical of the PPP.

Jagdeo said if that is the President’s contention then he should have that clarity and move forward to easily address those issues. He said he still is not clear on what the President’s contention is.