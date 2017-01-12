Jagdeo apologises for erroneous Facebook post that Red House signs taken down by GDF, Police

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is apologising for a facebook post which appeared on his official facebook page in the height of the Red House eviction saga.

Jagdeo said one of his pages’ administrators made the erroneous facebook post saying ranks from the Guyana Defense Force and the Guyana Police Force had ripped down the signs at Red House in Kingston when President Granger cancelled the lease.

Jagdeo said the post was subsequently taken down.

Asked whether he had opposed the leasing of Red House, Jagdeo responded in the negative saying Red House was supported as a research centre for the whole country where Cheddi Jagan’s legacy was housed.

He maintained although PPP executive members are on the Board of the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Inc, his party does not have direct say in the work of the centre.

Commenting on the Red House lease, Jagdeo said he was told a video was seen where there was someone from the army around the premises, but that person was not involved in the taking down of the sign. “That was done by thugs sent by the Ministry of the Presidency,” Jagdeo clarified.

On government’s proposal to house all of Guyana’s presidents at the contentious site, Jagdeo said President Granger never had any discussion with the People’s Progressive Party on using Kamana Court, known as Red House, for housing the nation’s presidents at Red House.