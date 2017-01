Fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a two-flat building on the West Bank Demerara, authorities said.

Located at Daniels Street, Patentia;. The building housed a dwelling and a bond. The building has been unoccupied for the past five years. ‎

No one was injured.‎

The cause of the fire was unknown. Sources said no electricity was being supplied to the building.

The building was owned by Roopnarine ‎Satnarine of 19 Patentia New Scheme.

A nearby house, owned by Frederick Williams, was scorched. ‎