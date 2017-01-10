Bandits caught while robbing man who was purchasing food

Two bandits were early Tuesday evening arrested shortly after they robbed a man, who was purchasing food, of cash and other valuables, police said.

Police said the victim was at a food stall at Cummings and North Road purchasing a meal when two men rode up on a black CG motorcycle, accosted him at gunpoint and robbed him of his property.

Sources said at the same time presidential guards were passing and arrested one of the bandits, while the rider abandoned the motorcycle and escaped on foot.

A police patrol was summoned and joined in chasing the accomplice who ran through an alleyway and eventually, entered a house on Robb Street and hid under a mattress in the rear bedroom.

Police said he is not connected in any way to that household, but seized the opportunity to enter the house as the door was opened.

Investigators recovered a pellet gun in his possession. The stolen cash and other items were found in the possession of the other man who was arrested by the presidential guard.