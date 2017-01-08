Police probing shooting outside Tower hotel

Police are investigating a shooting incident outside Tower Suites, Main Street, Georgetown early Sunday morning.

Police said the victim was taken to a private hospital and he was treated for a “superficial injury.”

Investigators have obtained the name of the person, who was shot, but up to late Sunday was unable to contact him. No one has been detained in connection with the incident that occurred at about 2 AM .

A senior police officer said Tower Hotel staff were cooperating with crime sleuths and have agreed to provide video surveillance footage. “The management is cooperating by providing statements and allowing the investigators access to the footage,” the officer said.

Tower Hotel, which includes Club Privilege, opened its doors to the public last year.

During mid-December, police nabbed two men who robbed a Tower Suites employee of a large sum of money and shot the security guard who had been accompanying him from a commercial bank.