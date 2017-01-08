Essequibo Coast phone service restored after hours-long disruption due to road accident

Thousands of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GT&T) cellular and landline subscribers on the Essequibo Coast were out of service for most of Sunday due to a road accident on the East Bank Essequibo road, a company spokeswoman said.

GTT Public Relations Officer, Allison Parker said service was restored at about 8 PM.

She said subscribers on the Essequibo Coast were knocked off the phone network at about 12:30 AM Sunday when a vehicle slammed into a utility pole at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. “There was an issue in which a vehicle hit a pole at Tuschen and that affected our western fibre optic link from Parika to the Essequibo Coast,” she said

The phone company spokeswoman credited engineers with working diligently to restore the service.

Subscribers, she said, were informed about the service outage on the radio service of the state-owned National Communications Network (NCN).