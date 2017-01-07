Man held with “VCR-gun” after threatening to kill mom

A man from Vigilance, East Coast Demerara has been arrested after police said they uncovered a handgun concealed in a Video Cassette Recorder (VCR). He reportedly threatened to kill his mother, police said.
The 22-year old man, police said, has since admitted to being in possession of the .32 pistol at his home
Police said the 22 year old self-employed man was accused of threatening to shoot his mother dead. “About 12:20h, ranks responded to a report of threats made by the suspect’s mother who alleged that he threatened to kill her with a gun.”
Investigators said the suspect, who was at home, was told of the allegation and arrested. A search of the house revealed the unlicensed weapon concealed in a VCR casing. “He has since admitted ownership of the firearm, and is being processed for court,” police said.