Man held with “VCR-gun” after threatening to kill mom

A man from Vigilance, East Coast Demerara has been arrested after police said they uncovered a handgun concealed in a Video Cassette Recorder (VCR). He reportedly threatened to kill his mother, police said.

The 22-year old man, police said, has since admitted to being in possession of the .32 pistol at his home

Police said the 22 year old self-employed man was accused of threatening to shoot his mother dead. “ About 12:20h, ranks responded to a report of threats made by the suspect’s mother who alleged that he threatened to kill her with a gun.”