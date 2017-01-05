CDC monitoring the situation as inclement weather continues

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is monitoring the severe weather conditions currently being experienced, to determine whether its intervention is needed.

Director General of the CDC, Retired Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup told the Government Information Agency (GINA) Thursday, that his agency is “observing and monitoring the situation”.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s National Weather Watch Centre earlier this week issued a weather forecast, predicting heavy rainfall. Col Ramsarup told GINA that minor flooding has been observed in parts of Regions Two, Six and Five as a result of the inclement weather. However, the CDC’s intervention has not been warranted in these Regions.

The CDC is also monitoring the conditions in hinterland communities. Col Ramsarup said that no reports have been made of flooding in Regions Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

Guyana is experiencing its secondary rainy season which is expected to bring above average rainfall as a result of a weak La Nina influence. The rainy season is expected to bring periods of significant amounts of rainfall before it concludes no later than early March.