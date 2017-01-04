UPDATED: Three dead in collision on Linden Highway

Three men died Wednesday night in a head-on collision between two cars on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, officials said

‘E’ Division Commander, Senior Superintendent F. Karimbaksh said the men succumbed to their injuries.

Fire fighters, police and public-spirited citizens sawed and broke open the badly mangled vehicles at the Seweyo turn and removed the dead men.

Unofficially, one of the occupants has been identified as Dave Primus, the driver of a red Spacio bearing license number HC 5326. The other car is a grey Spacio bearing license number PRR 7151.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately available.