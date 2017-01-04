Guyana checking report on Dynamic Airlines’ Christmas season cancellations; GYD$40 million bond available for refunds

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is verifying a report by Dynamic Airlines about the reasons for its recent prolonged flight delays and cancellations, even as it says a GYD$40 million bond is available for inconvenienced passengers to seek refunds.

GCAA Director-General, Egbert Field also told a news conference that authorities here that after a report by Dynamic Airlines have been verified, authorities here would be exploring various options with the airline to minimize the chances of recurring delays.

“We are now reviewing that particular report to see whether it was factual and we are looking at some strategies that we may have to implement in order not to have a disruption of this magnitude again,” he told a news conference.

He said the Dynamic Airlines report, provided through local partner Roraima Airways, states that the Christmas season delays were caused by one damaged plane, another had a technical problem and a third plane was brought in from Ecuador to fly the New York-Georgetown route.

Fields declined to say what some of the options available to the GCAA until the regulatory body finalizes the review of the report and checks local regulations and Guyana’s agreement with Dynamic Airlines.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Balraj Balram that Dynamic Airlines has lodged a GYD$40 million (US$20,000) bond, but none of the stranded passengers had filed a claim. “As far as we know, no person has filed a claim for any refund of anything,” he said.

Minister responsible for Aviation, David Patterson said passengers seeking refunds would have to do so through the Ministry of Business which is responsible for consumer protection.

Dynamic Airlines was, according to Guyanese officials, required to lodge the bond because it is a charter service provider.