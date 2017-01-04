Cornelia Ida elderly woman murder, rape case moved to Leonora Court

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan has transferred the murder/rape case of 46-year-old Jaipauk Jitlall of Anna Catherina to the Leonora Magistrates Court for January 10.

Jitlall was accused of raping and murdering 80-year-old Cornelia Ida woman, who was believed to be mentally ill.

Her body was found in a hammock October last in her zinc-sheet home with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Investigators believe the woman was raped before she was stabbed to death since her skirt was pulled up to her chest and she was without underwear.