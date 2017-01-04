BREAKING: Three trapped in collided cars on Linden Highway

Three persons were up to early Wednesday night trapped in two cars following a head-on collision on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, officials said

‘E’ Division Commander, Senior Superintendent F. Karimbaksh confirmed that the accident occurred and preferred to make a definitive comment on the status of the injured men after they are taken out and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Fire fighters, police and public-spirited citizens have been trying their best to saw and break open the badly mangled vehicles at the Seweyo turn to remove the injured persons.

Unofficially, one of the occupants has been identified as Dave Primus, the driver of a red Spacio bearing license number HC 5326.

The other car is a grey Spacio bearing license number PRR 7151.