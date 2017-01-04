Antigua-bound Guyanese woman held with cocaine

A 24-year old Guyanese woman on her way to Antigua was Thursday morning arrested with more than four kilogrammes of cocaine in her purpose.

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh said that was his agency’s first drug seizure for the new year.

At the time of her arrest, she was preparing to board a flight to the twin-island Caribbean state of Antigua and Barbuda.

He said the woman has been flying often out of Guyana.

The cocaine, Singh said, was stashed in a suitcase that belonging to the woman.