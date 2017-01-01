BREAKING: Gamecock gamblers shot dead

Two men were New Year’s Day shot dead shortly after leaving a game cock gambling location at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

One of them has been identified as a chicken vendor at Bourda Market named David Singh. ‘A’ Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken said the victims were earlier gambling at a cockfighting session.

Hicken also told Demerara Waves Online News that investigators were treating the incident as a “hit” . He said no valuables were taken from the victims.

Hicken said preliminary information suggests that the men were walking out of the area when two masked men ambushed and shot them dead.

The perpetrators escaped.

One of the persons succumbed on the spot and the other was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.