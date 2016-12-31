Police promotion of Officers, Inspectors and Subordinate Officers

1. The following promotions have been approved by the Police Service Commission:
AS ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER
I. W/
Senior Superintendent Maxine Graham
AS SUPERINTENDENT
II. Deputy Superintendent
Frank Harvey
III. Deputy Superintendent
Mahendra Siwnarine
AS DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT
I. Assista
nt Superintendent Patrick Todd
II. Assistan
t Superintendent Himnauth Sawh
III. Assistant Superintendent
John Barker
AS ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT
I. W/
Inspector Yonette Stephens
II. Inspecto
r Oswald Pitt
III. Inspector
Elton Davidson
IV. Inspector
Jermaine Harper
V. Inspector
Chabinauth Singh
VI. Inspector
Andrew Cumberbatch
VII. Inspector
Bharat Persaud
VIII. W/Inspector
Audrey Jordan
IX. Inspector
Malcolm Melville
AS INSPECTOR
I. Sergean
t 14169 Richard Frank
II. Sergeant
12960 Anthony Aaron
I. Sergean
t 18396 Julius Samuels
II. Sergeant
W. 14913 Lorna Adonis
III. Sergeant
W.15419 Lavern Garraway
IV. Sergeant
16036 Herbert Henry
V. Sergeant
13819 Anant Ram
VI. Sergeant
19707 Michael Cort
VII. Sergeant
19433 Vernette Pindar
VIII. Sergeant 19873 Munesh Dial
IX. Sergeant
13826 Gordon Mansfield
X. Sergeant
19309 Devon Lowe
XI. Sergeant
16421 Otis Jackson
XII. Sergeant
W.12933 Norma Joseph
XIII. Sergeant 18293 Wendell Harry
XIV. Corporal 18438 Prem Satyanand Narine
XV. Corporal 14539 Eishwar Bharat Mangru
XVI. Corporal 18538 Maniram Jagnanan
2. The undermentioned promotions from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant, Lance Corporal and Constable to Corporal and Constable to Lance Corporal have been approved by the Commissioner of Police with effect from January 1, 2017.
TO SERGEANT
I. W. 15425 Corporal Phillips
II. 14875
Corporal Ross
III. 19676
Corporal Alli
IV. W. 16427 Corporal Cordis-Arrindell
V. 16803
Corporal Singh
VI. 13199
Corporal Van Nooten
VII. 17507
Corporal Harry
VIII. 17791
Corporal Braithwaite
IX. 15470
Corporal Moriah
X. 12777
Corporal Sears
XI. 14837
Corporal Reddock
I. 17531
Corporal Da Silva
II. 18064
Corporal Barker
III. 18539 Corporal
Mc Kenzie
IV. 18481
Corporal Blackman
V. 19269
Corporal Blair
VI. W. 19467 Corporal Sheriff
VII. W. 20104 Corporal Sankar-Greene
VIII. 13515
Corporal Anderson
IX. W. 16981 Corporal Chichester
X. 16478
Corporal Lowe
XI. W. 20108 Corporal Isaacs
XII. W. 16716 Corporal King-Blair
XIII. 17534
Corporal Mars
XIV. W. 17194 Corporal Thomas-Wilson
XV. 18973
Corporal Rabindranauth
XVI. 19172
Corporal Thuknauth
XVII. 19953
Corporal Bamfield
XVIII. W. 20852 Corporal Phillips
XIX. 17835
Corporal Looknauth
XX. 19610
Corporal Harry
XXI. 15291
Corporal Johnson
XXII. W.18069
Corporal Arno
XXIII. 20305
Corporal Tyndall
XXIV. 15462
Corporal Saul
XXV. 18596
Corporal Paul
XXVI. 19211
Corporal Jagasar
XXVII. 16965
Corporal Semple
XXVIII. 20174
Corporal Allen
XXIX. 20725
Corporal Fraser
XXX. 22068
Corporal Roberts
XXXI. 20114
Corporal Davidson
XXXII. 16336
Corporal Massiah
XXXIII. 18758
Corporal Thomas
XXXIV. 18925
Corporal Alfred
XXXV. 17999
Corporal Josiah
XXXVI. 18047
Corporal Kendell
I. 20015
Corporal Graham
II. 17822
Corporal Beckles
III. 17408 Corporal
Downer
IV. 19659
Corporal Simon
V. 19822
Corporal Pitama
VI. 20249
Corporal Dunn
VII. 20843
Corporal Lake
VIII. 21254
Corporal Sue
IX. W. 21607 Corporal John
X. 22031
Corporal Miller
XI. 22350
Corporal Zammett
XII. 22574
Corporal Marcurius
XIII. lx. 19170 Corporal De Veira
TO CORPORAL
I. 17862
L/Corporal Laundry
II. 16539
L/Corporal Doris
III. 16813
L/Corporal Benjamin
IV. 16826
L/Corporal Bernard
V. 17352
L/Corporal Richardson
VI. 19802
L/Corporal Jordan
VII. 18132
L/Corporal Dow
VIII. 18417
L/Corporal Bruce
IX. 19194
L/Corporal Leitch
X. 15471
L/Corporal July
XI. 18830
L/Corporal Durant
XII. 19076
L/Corporal Hope
XIII. 19293
L/Corporal Mahadeo
XIV. W. 21290 L/Corporal Collins
XV. W. 15932 L/Corporal Dazell
XVI. 18350
L/Corporal Sookra
XVII. 18581
L/Corporal Persaud
XVIII. W. 20886 L/Corporal Mc Pherson
I. W.
22435 L/Corporal George
II. 19233
L/Corporal Jackson
III. 19350
L/Corporal Johnson
IV. 19835
L/Corporal Fraser
V. W. 19864 L/Corporal Patterson
VI. W. 20134 L/Corporal Boston
VII. W. 20239 L/Corporal Lovell
VIII. W. 20478 L/Corporal Sharper
IX. 20585
L/Corporal Alexander
X. 20652
L/Corporal Inniss
XI. 20764
L/Corporal Moore
XII. 21251
L/Corporal Harris
XIII. 21316
L/Corporal Adolph
XIV. W. 21400 L/Corporal Gift-Aginam
XV. W. 21503 L/Corporal Troyer
XVI. 19611
L/Corporal Jobe
XVII. 21476
L/Corporal Bostwick
XVIII. 21638
L/Corporal Higgins
XIX. 21676
L/Corporal Towler
XX. 19758
L/Corporal Dowlin
XXI. 20717
L/Corporal Balliram
XXII. 21381
L/Corporal Hilliman
XXIII. 22104
L/Corporal Nunes
XXIV. 22447
L/Corporal Langevine
XXV. W. 22466 L/Corporal Yearwood
XXVI. 23284
L/Corporal Cummings
XXVII. 20521
L/Corporal Semple
XXVIII. W. 15564 Constable Darlington
XXIX. W. 16409 Constable Bess
XXX. W. 17271 Constable Weever
XXXI. 17663
Constable Balkaran
XXXII. W. 17700 Constable Yearwood
XXXIII. 17833
Constable Sharper
XXXIV. 17973
Constable Baksh
XXXV. 18256
Constable Herbert
XXXVI. 18564
Constable Hicks
XXXVII. 19104
Constable Boxill
I. 19198
Constable Simon
II. 19282
Constable Abrams
III. 19727
Constable Martin
IV. 19799
Constable Seeram
V. 19860
Constable Greene
VI. 19900
Constable Singh
VII. 19907
Constable Wallace
VIII. 19910
Constable Halley
IX. 19937
Constable Chase
X. 20252
Constable Smith
XI. W. 20529 Constable Lawrence
XII. 20566
Constable Bishop
XIII. 20589
Constable Halley
XIV. 20624
Constable Mc Donald
XV. 20639
Constable Braithwaite
XVI. 20673
Constable Jagnarine
XVII. 20684
Constable George
XVIII. 20688
Constable Lynton
XIX. 20715
Constable Saul
XX. 20806
Constable Seepaul
XXI. 21012
Constable Dandrade
XXII. 21069
Constable Cornelius
XXIII. 21074
Constable Cush
XXIV. 21118
Constable Gillis
XXV. 21174
Constable Mohamed
XXVI. 21199
Constable Gurrick
XXVII. 21604
Constable Samuels
XXVIII. 21613
Constable Bishop
XXIX. 21621
Constable Samuels
XXX. W. 21730 Constable Cantzlaar
XXXI. 21878
Constable Dundas
XXXII. W. 22446 Constable Jordan
XXXIII. 22877
Constable Deonarine
XXXIV. 23288
Constable Drakes
TO LANCE CORPORAL
I. 15814
Constable Marks
II. 17310
Constable Williams
III. 17735
Constable Itwaru
IV. 17882
Constable Lynch
V. 18953
Constable Greaves
VI. 19182
Constable Doris
VII. 19230
Constable Mc Leod
VIII. 19331
Constable Rampersaud
IX. 19534
Constable Schultz
X. 19675
Constable Kissore
XI. 19679
Constable Hastings
XII. 19718
Constable Isaacs
XIII. 19729
Constable Holder
XIV. 19747
Constable Da Costa
XV. 19853
Constable Jadunandan
XVI. 19949
Constable Fraser
XVII. 19971
Constable Mendonca
XVIII. W. 20010 Constable Doris
XIX. 20023
Constable Morgan
XX. 20056
Constable Martin
XXI. W. 20237 Constable George
XXII. W. 20243 Constable Semple-Bobb
XXIII. 20304
Constable Parris
XXIV. W. 20383 Constable Crawford-Fraser
XXV. 20429
Constable Glasgow
XXVI. W. 20475 Constable Kertzious
XXVII. 20490
Constable Reynolds
XXVIII. W. 20503 Constable Chapman
XXIX. 20599
Constable Alleyne
XXX. 20719
Constable Harvey
XXXI. 20722
Constable Belle
XXXII. 20745
Constable Arthur
XXXIII. W. 20753 Constable Boyer
XXXIV. 20778
Constable Lalbachan
XXXV. 20808
Constable Wilkinson
I. 20823
Constable Bhikham
II. 20828
Constable Gould
III. 20840
Constable Thomas
IV. 20853
Constable Leitch
V. 20905
Constable Mc Garrell
VI. 20974
Constable Beaton
VII. 21003
Constable Gillis
VIII. 21129
Constable Roopchand
IX. W. 21172 Constable Davis
X. 21202
Constable Hawker
XI. 21279
Constable Eytle
XII. 21282
Constable Melville
XIII. W.21311
Constable Beresford
XIV. 21385
Constable Lyte
XV. 21462
Constable Joseph
XVI. 21650
Constable Edwards
XVII. 21660
Constable De Mendonca
XVIII. 21668
Constable Fraser
XIX. 21671
Constable Mendonca
XX. 21673
Constable Rohit
XXI. W. 21805 Constable Bovell
XXII. 21861
Constable Munesh
XXIII. W. 21904 Constable Quimbie
XXIV. 21935
Constable Kellman
XXV. W. 22035 Constable Dos Santos
XXVI. 22043
Constable Caesar
XXVII. 22089
Constable Murray
XXVIII. 22127
Constable Hinds
XXIX. W. 22150 Constable Brumell
XXX. W. 22168 Constable Seepaul
XXXI. 22360
Constable Bridgelall
XXXII. 22385
Constable Hutson
XXXIII. 22425
Constable Blair
XXXIV. W. 22459 Constable Simpson
XXXV. 22735
Constable Harnarayan
XXXVI. W.23301
Constable Mc Donald
SPECIAL CONSTABULARY REGULAR RANKS
TO SERGEANT
I. W. 7655 Corporal Dick
II. W. 7757 Corporal Wade
III. W. 9021 Corporal Chichester
IV. 10744
Corporal Matthews
V. W. 10975 Corporal Fraser
VI. W. 11675 Corporal Roseman
VII. W. 11981 Corporal Lowenfield
VIII. 12227
Corporal Green
IX. 13059
Corporal Harnarayan
TO CORPORAL
I. W. 7988 L/Corporal Chesney
II. W. 9335 L/Corporal Bidder
III. 11189
L/Corporal James
IV. 11546
L/Corporal Pitt
V. 11638
L/Corporal Norville
VI. W. 12593 L/Corporal Rodney
VII. W. 12795 L/Corporal Williams
VIII. 13488
L/Corporal Josiah
IX. 14638
L/Corporal Griffith
X. 14790
L/Corporal Jackman
XI. W. 10384 Constable Gordon
XII. W. 11199 Constable English
XIII. 11907
Constable Scipio
XIV. W. 11952 Constable Reynolds
TO LANCE CORPORAL
I.
II. 14110
Constable Humphrey
III. 14333
Constable Bovell
IV. 15255
Constable Seepaul
V. W. 7784 Constable Henry
VI. W. 8027 Constable Greene
VII. W. 8520 Constable Peters
VIII. 9393
Constable Joseph
IX. 9656
Constable Stoby
X. W. 10644 Constable Archibald
XI. 11601
Constable Manman
XII. 12435 Constable
Jeffrey
XIII. 12495
Constable Vanooten
XIV. W. 12639 Constable Gill
XV. 13074
Constable Stanton
XVI. 13108
Constable Europe
XVII. W. 13638 Constable Evans
XVIII. W. 13769 Constable Peters
XIX. W. 13782 Constable Kellman
XX. 13849
Constable Walcott
XXI. 14186
Constable Charles
XXII. W. 14423 Constable Chase
XXIII. 14690
Constable Pantlitz
XXIV. 14772
Constable Perry
GUYSTAC
TO CORPORAL
I. 11744
L/Corporal Daniels
II. 9218
Constable Austin
III. 10451
Constable Mc Donald
TO LANCE CORPORAL
I. 11640
Constable Thom
II. 11313
Constable Joseph
III. 12486
Constable Beveney
RURAL CONSTABULARY
TO SERGEANT
I. Corpora
l Nellie Gordon
II. Corporal
John Marshall
TO CORPORAL
I. Constab
le Marilyn Massiah
II. Constabl
e Abdool Salim
III. Constable
Roy Hercules
IV. Constable
Phillip Das
V. Constable
Rohan Persaud
VI. Constable
Jagdesh Budhram
VII. Constable
Mark Constantine
VIII. Constable
Nazim Yassim
IX. Constable
Claton Vanhersel
X. Constable
Keith Billy
XI. Constable
Joan Vigilance
XII. Constable
Linden Durant
XIII. Constable
Marcia Thomas
XIV. Constable
Edward Persaud