Police promotion of Officers, Inspectors and Subordinate Officers

1. The following promotions have been approved by the Police Service Commission:

AS ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER

I. W/ Senior Superintendent Maxine Graham

AS SUPERINTENDENT

II. Deputy Superintendent Frank Harvey

III. Deputy Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine

AS DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT

I. Assista nt Superintendent Patrick Todd

II. Assistan t Superintendent Himnauth Sawh

III. Assistant Superintendent John Barker

AS ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT

I. W/ Inspector Yonette Stephens

II. Inspecto r Oswald Pitt

III. Inspector Elton Davidson

IV. Inspector Jermaine Harper

V. Inspector Chabinauth Singh

VI. Inspector Andrew Cumberbatch

VII. Inspector Bharat Persaud

VIII. W/Inspector Audrey Jordan

IX. Inspector Malcolm Melville

AS INSPECTOR

I. Sergean t 14169 Richard Frank

II. Sergeant 12960 Anthony Aaron

I. Sergean t 18396 Julius Samuels

II. Sergeant W. 14913 Lorna Adonis

III. Sergeant W.15419 Lavern Garraway

IV. Sergeant 16036 Herbert Henry

V. Sergeant 13819 Anant Ram

VI. Sergeant 19707 Michael Cort

VII. Sergeant 19433 Vernette Pindar

VIII. Sergeant 19873 Munesh Dial

IX. Sergeant 13826 Gordon Mansfield

X. Sergeant 19309 Devon Lowe

XI. Sergeant 16421 Otis Jackson

XII. Sergeant W.12933 Norma Joseph

XIII. Sergeant 18293 Wendell Harry

XIV. Corporal 18438 Prem Satyanand Narine

XV. Corporal 14539 Eishwar Bharat Mangru

XVI. Corporal 18538 Maniram Jagnanan

2. The undermentioned promotions from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant, Lance Corporal and Constable to Corporal and Constable to Lance Corporal have been approved by the Commissioner of Police with effect from January 1, 2017.

TO SERGEANT

I. W. 15425 Corporal Phillips

II. 14875 Corporal Ross

III. 19676 Corporal Alli

IV. W. 16427 Corporal Cordis-Arrindell

V. 16803 Corporal Singh

VI. 13199 Corporal Van Nooten

VII. 17507 Corporal Harry

VIII. 17791 Corporal Braithwaite

IX. 15470 Corporal Moriah

X. 12777 Corporal Sears

XI. 14837 Corporal Reddock

I. 17531 Corporal Da Silva

II. 18064 Corporal Barker

III. 18539 Corporal Mc Kenzie

IV. 18481 Corporal Blackman

V. 19269 Corporal Blair

VI. W. 19467 Corporal Sheriff

VII. W. 20104 Corporal Sankar-Greene

VIII. 13515 Corporal Anderson

IX. W. 16981 Corporal Chichester

X. 16478 Corporal Lowe

XI. W. 20108 Corporal Isaacs

XII. W. 16716 Corporal King-Blair

XIII. 17534 Corporal Mars

XIV. W. 17194 Corporal Thomas-Wilson

XV. 18973 Corporal Rabindranauth

XVI. 19172 Corporal Thuknauth

XVII. 19953 Corporal Bamfield

XVIII. W. 20852 Corporal Phillips

XIX. 17835 Corporal Looknauth

XX. 19610 Corporal Harry

XXI. 15291 Corporal Johnson

XXII. W.18069 Corporal Arno

XXIII. 20305 Corporal Tyndall

XXIV. 15462 Corporal Saul

XXV. 18596 Corporal Paul

XXVI. 19211 Corporal Jagasar

XXVII. 16965 Corporal Semple

XXVIII. 20174 Corporal Allen

XXIX. 20725 Corporal Fraser

XXX. 22068 Corporal Roberts

XXXI. 20114 Corporal Davidson

XXXII. 16336 Corporal Massiah

XXXIII. 18758 Corporal Thomas

XXXIV. 18925 Corporal Alfred

XXXV. 17999 Corporal Josiah

XXXVI. 18047 Corporal Kendell

I. 20015 Corporal Graham

II. 17822 Corporal Beckles

III. 17408 Corporal Downer

IV. 19659 Corporal Simon

V. 19822 Corporal Pitama

VI. 20249 Corporal Dunn

VII. 20843 Corporal Lake

VIII. 21254 Corporal Sue

IX. W. 21607 Corporal John

X. 22031 Corporal Miller

XI. 22350 Corporal Zammett

XII. 22574 Corporal Marcurius

XIII. lx. 19170 Corporal De Veira

TO CORPORAL

I. 17862 L/Corporal Laundry

II. 16539 L/Corporal Doris

III. 16813 L/Corporal Benjamin

IV. 16826 L/Corporal Bernard

V. 17352 L/Corporal Richardson

VI. 19802 L/Corporal Jordan

VII. 18132 L/Corporal Dow

VIII. 18417 L/Corporal Bruce

IX. 19194 L/Corporal Leitch

X. 15471 L/Corporal July

XI. 18830 L/Corporal Durant

XII. 19076 L/Corporal Hope

XIII. 19293 L/Corporal Mahadeo

XIV. W. 21290 L/Corporal Collins

XV. W. 15932 L/Corporal Dazell

XVI. 18350 L/Corporal Sookra

XVII. 18581 L/Corporal Persaud

XVIII. W. 20886 L/Corporal Mc Pherson

I. W. 22435 L/Corporal George

II. 19233 L/Corporal Jackson

III. 19350 L/Corporal Johnson

IV. 19835 L/Corporal Fraser

V. W. 19864 L/Corporal Patterson

VI. W. 20134 L/Corporal Boston

VII. W. 20239 L/Corporal Lovell

VIII. W. 20478 L/Corporal Sharper

IX. 20585 L/Corporal Alexander

X. 20652 L/Corporal Inniss

XI. 20764 L/Corporal Moore

XII. 21251 L/Corporal Harris

XIII. 21316 L/Corporal Adolph

XIV. W. 21400 L/Corporal Gift-Aginam

XV. W. 21503 L/Corporal Troyer

XVI. 19611 L/Corporal Jobe

XVII. 21476 L/Corporal Bostwick

XVIII. 21638 L/Corporal Higgins

XIX. 21676 L/Corporal Towler

XX. 19758 L/Corporal Dowlin

XXI. 20717 L/Corporal Balliram

XXII. 21381 L/Corporal Hilliman

XXIII. 22104 L/Corporal Nunes

XXIV. 22447 L/Corporal Langevine

XXV. W. 22466 L/Corporal Yearwood

XXVI. 23284 L/Corporal Cummings

XXVII. 20521 L/Corporal Semple

XXVIII. W. 15564 Constable Darlington

XXIX. W. 16409 Constable Bess

XXX. W. 17271 Constable Weever

XXXI. 17663 Constable Balkaran

XXXII. W. 17700 Constable Yearwood

XXXIII. 17833 Constable Sharper

XXXIV. 17973 Constable Baksh

XXXV. 18256 Constable Herbert

XXXVI. 18564 Constable Hicks

XXXVII. 19104 Constable Boxill

I. 19198 Constable Simon

II. 19282 Constable Abrams

III. 19727 Constable Martin

IV. 19799 Constable Seeram

V. 19860 Constable Greene

VI. 19900 Constable Singh

VII. 19907 Constable Wallace

VIII. 19910 Constable Halley

IX. 19937 Constable Chase

X. 20252 Constable Smith

XI. W. 20529 Constable Lawrence

XII. 20566 Constable Bishop

XIII. 20589 Constable Halley

XIV. 20624 Constable Mc Donald

XV. 20639 Constable Braithwaite

XVI. 20673 Constable Jagnarine

XVII. 20684 Constable George

XVIII. 20688 Constable Lynton

XIX. 20715 Constable Saul

XX. 20806 Constable Seepaul

XXI. 21012 Constable Dandrade

XXII. 21069 Constable Cornelius

XXIII. 21074 Constable Cush

XXIV. 21118 Constable Gillis

XXV. 21174 Constable Mohamed

XXVI. 21199 Constable Gurrick

XXVII. 21604 Constable Samuels

XXVIII. 21613 Constable Bishop

XXIX. 21621 Constable Samuels

XXX. W. 21730 Constable Cantzlaar

XXXI. 21878 Constable Dundas

XXXII. W. 22446 Constable Jordan

XXXIII. 22877 Constable Deonarine

XXXIV. 23288 Constable Drakes

TO LANCE CORPORAL

I. 15814 Constable Marks

II. 17310 Constable Williams

III. 17735 Constable Itwaru

IV. 17882 Constable Lynch

V. 18953 Constable Greaves

VI. 19182 Constable Doris

VII. 19230 Constable Mc Leod

VIII. 19331 Constable Rampersaud

IX. 19534 Constable Schultz

X. 19675 Constable Kissore

XI. 19679 Constable Hastings

XII. 19718 Constable Isaacs

XIII. 19729 Constable Holder

XIV. 19747 Constable Da Costa

XV. 19853 Constable Jadunandan

XVI. 19949 Constable Fraser

XVII. 19971 Constable Mendonca

XVIII. W. 20010 Constable Doris

XIX. 20023 Constable Morgan

XX. 20056 Constable Martin

XXI. W. 20237 Constable George

XXII. W. 20243 Constable Semple-Bobb

XXIII. 20304 Constable Parris

XXIV. W. 20383 Constable Crawford-Fraser

XXV. 20429 Constable Glasgow

XXVI. W. 20475 Constable Kertzious

XXVII. 20490 Constable Reynolds

XXVIII. W. 20503 Constable Chapman

XXIX. 20599 Constable Alleyne

XXX. 20719 Constable Harvey

XXXI. 20722 Constable Belle

XXXII. 20745 Constable Arthur

XXXIII. W. 20753 Constable Boyer

XXXIV. 20778 Constable Lalbachan

XXXV. 20808 Constable Wilkinson

I. 20823 Constable Bhikham

II. 20828 Constable Gould

III. 20840 Constable Thomas

IV. 20853 Constable Leitch

V. 20905 Constable Mc Garrell

VI. 20974 Constable Beaton

VII. 21003 Constable Gillis

VIII. 21129 Constable Roopchand

IX. W. 21172 Constable Davis

X. 21202 Constable Hawker

XI. 21279 Constable Eytle

XII. 21282 Constable Melville

XIII. W.21311 Constable Beresford

XIV. 21385 Constable Lyte

XV. 21462 Constable Joseph

XVI. 21650 Constable Edwards

XVII. 21660 Constable De Mendonca

XVIII. 21668 Constable Fraser

XIX. 21671 Constable Mendonca

XX. 21673 Constable Rohit

XXI. W. 21805 Constable Bovell

XXII. 21861 Constable Munesh

XXIII. W. 21904 Constable Quimbie

XXIV. 21935 Constable Kellman

XXV. W. 22035 Constable Dos Santos

XXVI. 22043 Constable Caesar

XXVII. 22089 Constable Murray

XXVIII. 22127 Constable Hinds

XXIX. W. 22150 Constable Brumell

XXX. W. 22168 Constable Seepaul

XXXI. 22360 Constable Bridgelall

XXXII. 22385 Constable Hutson

XXXIII. 22425 Constable Blair

XXXIV. W. 22459 Constable Simpson

XXXV. 22735 Constable Harnarayan

XXXVI. W.23301 Constable Mc Donald

SPECIAL CONSTABULARY REGULAR RANKS

TO SERGEANT

I. W. 7655 Corporal Dick

II. W. 7757 Corporal Wade

III. W. 9021 Corporal Chichester

IV. 10744 Corporal Matthews

V. W. 10975 Corporal Fraser

VI. W. 11675 Corporal Roseman

VII. W. 11981 Corporal Lowenfield

VIII. 12227 Corporal Green

IX. 13059 Corporal Harnarayan

TO CORPORAL

I. W. 7988 L/Corporal Chesney

II. W. 9335 L/Corporal Bidder

III. 11189 L/Corporal James

IV. 11546 L/Corporal Pitt

V. 11638 L/Corporal Norville

VI. W. 12593 L/Corporal Rodney

VII. W. 12795 L/Corporal Williams

VIII. 13488 L/Corporal Josiah

IX. 14638 L/Corporal Griffith

X. 14790 L/Corporal Jackman

XI. W. 10384 Constable Gordon

XII. W. 11199 Constable English

XIII. 11907 Constable Scipio

XIV. W. 11952 Constable Reynolds

TO LANCE CORPORAL

I.

II. 14110 Constable Humphrey

III. 14333 Constable Bovell

IV. 15255 Constable Seepaul

V. W. 7784 Constable Henry

VI. W. 8027 Constable Greene

VII. W. 8520 Constable Peters

VIII. 9393 Constable Joseph

IX. 9656 Constable Stoby

X. W. 10644 Constable Archibald

XI. 11601 Constable Manman

XII. 12435 Constable Jeffrey

XIII. 12495 Constable Vanooten

XIV. W. 12639 Constable Gill

XV. 13074 Constable Stanton

XVI. 13108 Constable Europe

XVII. W. 13638 Constable Evans

XVIII. W. 13769 Constable Peters

XIX. W. 13782 Constable Kellman

XX. 13849 Constable Walcott

XXI. 14186 Constable Charles

XXII. W. 14423 Constable Chase

XXIII. 14690 Constable Pantlitz

XXIV. 14772 Constable Perry

GUYSTAC

TO CORPORAL

I. 11744 L/Corporal Daniels

II. 9218 Constable Austin

III. 10451 Constable Mc Donald

TO LANCE CORPORAL

I. 11640 Constable Thom

II. 11313 Constable Joseph

III. 12486 Constable Beveney

RURAL CONSTABULARY

TO SERGEANT

I. Corpora l Nellie Gordon

II. Corporal John Marshall

TO CORPORAL

I. Constab le Marilyn Massiah

II. Constabl e Abdool Salim

III. Constable Roy Hercules

IV. Constable Phillip Das

V. Constable Rohan Persaud

VI. Constable Jagdesh Budhram

VII. Constable Mark Constantine

VIII. Constable Nazim Yassim

IX. Constable Claton Vanhersel

X. Constable Keith Billy

XI. Constable Joan Vigilance

XII. Constable Linden Durant

XIII. Constable Marcia Thomas

XIV. Constable Edward Persaud