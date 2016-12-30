Three-year old boy dies in fire

A three year old boy was Friday morning burnt to death in the house that he and his parents were living at Bladen Hall, East Coast Demerara.

Deas is Moses Sancho, the son of Alan Sancho.

Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle confirmed that the incident occurred.

Other sources said by the time fire fighters from Campbellville and Mahaica fire stations responded, the wooden and concrete house was already engulfed in flames.

An initial probe found that the parents exited the burning concrete and wooden building leaving their child behind.

The cause of the blaze, which began at about 7 AM, was not immediately known. The charred remains were retrieved shortly before 9 AM.