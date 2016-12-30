Police probing disappearance of HIV testing kits in Region 6, similar disappearances in Regions 1, 7

Public Health Minister Dr George Norton has confirmed police investigators are probing the disappearance of HIV Rapid Test Kits for Region 6.

Norton told Demerara Waves Online this information had come from the ministry’s Materials Management Unit (MMU). The disappearances for Region 6 started about two months ago, however, Minister Norton said it was only brought to his attention a few weeks ago for which a police report was made.

No word was given on possible leads on health officials involved, but Minister Norton directed Demerara Waves to the region’s Health Services Director, Jevaughn Stephens for further information.

The kits, according to Minister Norton, “go up to region 6 and disappear into thin air… I hope the police can come up with whoever is responsible.”

Minister Norton said this disturbance is not limited to Region 6. “It happens in Region One too, between Mabaruma and Port Kaituma, Rapid Test Kits are disappearing,” Norton said, adding, “I called Region 7 on tuesday morning and I heard there are no Rapid Test Kits.”

Norton noted the system obtained where officials responsible for distributing the medical supplies were not issuing receipts indicating how much supplies was received from the MMU, and further how much was to be distributed. “There is no accountability. The MMU is clandestinely releasing information to us,” Norton added.