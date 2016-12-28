Prison warder stabs wife to death at National Psychiatric Hospital

A prison warder Wednesday morning stabbed his estranged wife at the National Psychiatric Hospital, Canje.

Dead is 23-year old Lonnett Prince of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. The mother of a three-year old daughter was a hairdresser

Eyewitnesses said a barber, who attempted to intervene, was attacked but escaped.

Another hairdresser reportedly ran out of the salon and shouted “murder, murder.”

At about noon, Sheldon Prince surrendered to police in the company of his lawyer, Mursalene Bacchus.

Sheldon recently joined the prison service and was based at Mazaruni Prison.

Up to the time of the incident, she had secured a restraining order from the court.

Sources said the man posed as a visitor and barged into the salon, requesting his wife to speak with him. After she said there was nothing to speak about, he whipped out the murder weapon and stabbed her multiple times.

The murder weapon was not found but police retrieved clothing at the hospital compound believed to be his property, since he changed his garb shortly after the incident.

Described as a “jealous” man, and Lynette are currently in divorce court.