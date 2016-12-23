New Amsterdam fire leaves fireman homeless

Fire early Friday morning destroyed a house at Tucber, New Amsterdam, leaving a fireman homeless.

Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle told Demerara Waves Online News that based on preliminary information, the fire originated from a kerosene lamp.

Sources said the house had no electricity.

The house was occupied by Troy Williams, a fireman. Police said the occupant told them “he was awakened by a loud explosion and discovered part of the house in flames, causing him to break a window and jump to safety.”

Gentle said fire fighters confined the blaze to one house located at the back a few houses away from the ball field.