Flood warning issued; more rain expected

Weather forecasters Friday afternoon issued a flash-flood warning, saying that more rain is expected until about 6 PM.

“Flash-flood warning is in effect for flood prone areas,” the Hydromet Department said in a statement. The flood warning came hours after farm lands, businesses and several households in Georgetown and across the coast were already inundated by flood waters. “With the expected adverse weather conditions residents of riverain, coastal and low lying areas are advised to exercise precautionary measures against possible flooding due to prevailing weather conditions.”

The Chief Hydromet Officer, Dr. Garvin Cummings said 73 millimeters of rain fell between 8 PM Thursday and 11 AM Friday. Cummings and City Engineer, Colvern Venture have already said the flood is due to a combination of heavy rainfall and high tide at the same time.

The next low tide is due at 6:23 PM Friday.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) said in a statement that 54 of the 58 pumps are working and have been deployed at critical areas. The NDIA also said that 99 excavators are at critical locations to clear drainage and de-silt canals. Of the 88 sluice owned and operated by the NDIA, 83 are fully working and contracts have been tendered for bids to have the remaining 5 operable.

Local weather forecasters say overcast skies are being observed throughout Guyana with moderate to heavy continuous rain. Based on reports reaching the office, coastal areas are observing water accumulation / flooding.

“These conditions are expected to continue for the next six (6) hours with intermittent rain and isolated thundershowers. Rainfall intensities are expected to be mostly moderate with a few heavy downpours,” the Hydromet Department said.

Base on the latest model output and satellite data, forecasters expect 12 hours rainfall accumulation between 25.0 mm and 100.0 mm (less than one inch to 3 inches) . However some areas in Regions 2 to 4 may likely exceed this total. Recent rainfall has made the ground wet and additional rain will bring the potential for flooding/ water accumulations over some areas.

The Hydrometeorological Services is monitoring the current Weather conditions and will continue to issue updates as the need arises.