CAL, Fly Jamaica planes at CJIA accident still under investigation- Civil Aviation head

Investigations are still ongoing in the recent accident at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport where an incoming Caribbean Airlines plane clipped the tail of a parked Fly Jamaica plane, according to head of the Civil Aviation Authority, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field.

“The investigation is still ongoing and the Accident Investigation Group is actively proceeding with that investigation,” Field told the press corps adding that a report ought to be submitted to the Junior Public Infrastructure Minister, Annette Ferguson.

The GCAA Director-General said his office was no longer closely linked to the investigation since the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommended the investigating body be moved from the Aviation Authority to the direct responsibility of the Minister responsible for aviation.

“We are now in the process of de-linking the accidental investigation group from the civil aviation authority which is headed by Ms Paula McAdam, who now reports to the Minister directly,” the Civil Aviation head told Demerara Waves Online.

The CAA will continue, however, to offer support in terms of expertise in the area of operations work as well as airworthiness.

In November, CAL flight, BW527, was coming in from New York, while the Fly Jamaica plane was being prepared for boarding when the CAL flight hit the tail of the Fly Jamaica flight.